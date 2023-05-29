News & Insights

India cenbank chief flags governance gaps, instances of stressed assets misreporting

May 29, 2023 — 02:59 am EDT

Written by Swati Bhat and Siddhi Nayak for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India has come across instances of some banks trying to conceal the real status of their stressed assets while governance gapshave also been noticed at certain lenders, its governor said on Monday.

"During the course of our supervisory process, certain instances of using innovative ways to conceal the real status of stressed loans have also come to our notice," Shaktikanta Das said during his inaugural address to directors of banks at a conference organised by the RBI.

Das said that despite the guidelines on corporate governance, it was a matter of concern that the RBI has come across gaps in governance at certain banks, which have the potential to cause some volatility in the sector.

"While these gaps have been mitigated, it is necessary that Boards and the managements do not allow such gaps to creep in," he said.

Over-aggressive growth, under-pricing or over-pricing of products both on the credit and deposit sides, concentration or lack of adequate diversification in deposit/credit profile can expose banks to higher risks and vulnerabilities, Das said.

"RBI has engaged with certain banks on the need to make suitable adjustments in their business strategies where it was observed that over-aggressive growth in certain business segments were creating avoidable vulnerabilities," Das said.

