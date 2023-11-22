India cenbank chief Das asks banks to avoid "all forms of exuberance"

Recasts lead; adds details throughout

MUMBAI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - India's central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday cautioned the country's lenders against "all forms of exuberance" days after tightening rules for consumer loans.

While credit growth is accelerating, banks and non bank finance companies (NBFCs) need to ensure lending to individual categories is "sustainable", Das said at an event in Mumbai.

"All forms of exuberance must be avoided."

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asked banks to set aside more capital against personal loans and lending via NBFCs on concerns that soaring demand for small-ticket consumer credit could lead to a build-up of risk.

"These measures are pre-emptive in nature; they are calibrated and targeted," Das said on Wednesday.

Das also asked lenders to be watchful of a buildup of stress due to new lending models.

"Banks and NBFCs need to be careful in relying solely on pre-set algorithms" for taking lending decisions, he said.

The RBI last week did not tighten capital norms for home loans, vehicle loans and gold loans.

The central bank does not currently see signs of stress in housing or vehicle loans, the governor said on Wednesday.

However, he flagged risks that may emerge from the inter-connectedness between banks and NBFCs, and asked non-bank lenders to widen their sources of funding.

The governor also said that so-called micro lenders, some of which have high interest margins, must consider whether the loans are affordable for lower-income consumers.

"Though the interest rates are regulated, certain microfinance institutions (MFI) appear to be enjoying relatively higher net interest margins," Das said.

"MFIs should ensure that the flexibility provided to them in setting interest rates is used judiciously."

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; writing by Ira Dugal; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Ira.Dugal@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9833024892;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.