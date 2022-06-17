India cenbank chief confident of ensuring soft landing for the economy

Contributor
Swati Bhat Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

India's central bank is confident of exiting from ultra-loose monetary policy smoothly and ensuring a soft landing for the economy, Governor Shakikanta Das told a banking event on Friday.

MUMBAI, June 17 (Reuters) - India's central bank is confident of exiting from ultra-loose monetary policy smoothly and ensuring a soft landing for the economy, Governor Shakikanta Das told a banking event on Friday.

Das "truly and sincerely" believes the Reserve Bank of India ws in sync with the requirements of the economy, he said at the event organised by the Financial Express newspaper.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/swatibhat22; +91-22-68414381; Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters