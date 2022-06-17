India cenbank chief confident of ensuring soft landing for the economy

MUMBAI, June 17 (Reuters) - India's central bank is confident of exiting from ultra-loose monetary policy smoothly and ensuring a soft landing for the economy, Governor Shakikanta Das told a banking event on Friday.

Das "truly and sincerely" believes the Reserve Bank of India ws in sync with the requirements of the economy, he said at the event organised by the Financial Express newspaper.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/swatibhat22; +91-22-68414381; Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.