India cenbank bars Paytm Payments Bank from onboarding new customers

BENGALURU, March 11 (Reuters) - India's central bank said on Friday it has directed Paytm Payments Bank to stop onboarding new customers with immediate effect, citing "material" supervisory concerns observed in the bank.

The bank has also been directed to appoint an audit firm to conduct a comprehensive audit of its IT system, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.

