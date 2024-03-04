India cenbank approves merger of Fincare Small Finance Bank and AU Small Finance Bank

BENGALURU, March 4 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India on Monday approved the $530 million merger of Fincare Small Finance Bank FINR.NS with AU Small Finance Bank AUFI.NS, effective April 1.

Following the merger, all branches of Fincare Small Finance Bank will serve as branches of AU Small Finance Bank, the RBI said.

In October last year, AU Small Finance Bank announced it would buy Fincare Small Finance Bank in an all-stock deal worth around $530 million, in a bid to enter the microfinance space.

In January, India's competition regulator had approved the merger.

(Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru)

((Nishit.Navin@thomsonreuters.com;))

