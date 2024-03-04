News & Insights

India cenbank approves merger of Fincare Small Finance Bank and AU Small Finance Bank

Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

March 04, 2024 — 09:46 am EST

Written by Nishit Navin for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, March 4 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India on Monday approved the $530 million merger of Fincare Small Finance Bank FINR.NS with AU Small Finance Bank AUFI.NS, effective April 1.

Following the merger, all branches of Fincare Small Finance Bank will serve as branches of AU Small Finance Bank, the RBI said.

In October last year, AU Small Finance Bank announced it would buy Fincare Small Finance Bank in an all-stock deal worth around $530 million, in a bid to enter the microfinance space.

In January, India's competition regulator had approved the merger.

(Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru)

((Nishit.Navin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.