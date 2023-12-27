News & Insights

India cenbank announces 2-day repo as overnight rates stay elevated

Credit: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

December 27, 2023 — 01:34 am EST

Written by Dharamraj Dhutia for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - India's central bank will conduct a variable rate repo (VRR) auction for a third time in less than two weeks later on Wednesday as liquidity conditions stay tight and overnight rates remain elevated.

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a two-day repo for 500 billion rupees ($6 billion) later in the day based on "a review of current and evolving liquidity conditions", the central bank said.

The RBI had infused 1.75 trillion rupees through a seven-day VRRR on Dec. 22 and 1 trillion rupees in the prior week that matured on Dec. 22.

Last week, Reuters reported market participants expected the central bank to provide short-term cash infusion as the banking system liquidity deficit ballooned to near eight-year highs.

The deficit was 2.68 trillion rupees as of Dec. 26, its highest level since April 2016.

Despite the liquidity infusion, overnight rates continue to remain above the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate of 6.75%, which is the upper end of the monetary policy corridor.

The weighted average interbank call money rate was at 6.89% on Wednesday, while the weighted average TREPS rate was at 6.79%. ($1 = 83.3200 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Dharamraj.Dhutia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.