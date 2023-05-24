India Cements Q4 loss widens as expenses surge

BENGALURU, May 23 (Reuters) - India Cements Ltd ICMN.NS reported a wider fourth-quarter loss on Wednesday, as raw material and fuel costs surged.
Total expenses jumped 12.2%, led by increase in materials used and fuel costs.
WHY IT MATTERS
Analysts expected the domestic cement industry to grow 9%-10% year-on-year in the January-March quarter, benefiting from a sequential decline in raw material costs and increased infrastructure spending. However, unseasonal rains led to softer demand in March, they added.
India Cements' rivals Ambuja Cements ABUJ.NS and Ramco Cements Ltd TRCE.NSreported a strong profit growth in March-quarter, aided by a boost in government infrastructure spending.
PEER COMPARISON
Valuation (next 12 months)
Estimates (next 12 months)
Analysts' sentiment
RIC
PE
EV/EBITDA
Revenue growth
profit growth
Mean rating
# of analysts
Stock to price target
Div yield (%)
India Cements Ltd
ICMN.NS
102.26
15.83
13.10
NULL
SELL
5
1.32
0.51
Ambuja Cements Ltd
ABUJ.NS
34.10
13.94
-21.11
-3.82
BUY
20
0.99
0.59
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd
JKLC.NS
17.86
8.40
10.68
43.85
BUY
9
0.93
0.69
Ramco Cements Limited
TRCE.NS
30.13
14.47
10.29
91.59
HOLD
9
1.06
0.34
* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell
** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT
JAN-MARCH STOCK PERFORMANCE
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru)
((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; +91 8095218099;))
