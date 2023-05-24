India Cements Q4 loss widens as expenses surge

BENGALURU, May 23 (Reuters) - India Cements Ltd ICMN.NS reported a wider fourth-quarter loss on Wednesday, as raw material and fuel costs surged.

Total expenses jumped 12.2%, led by increase in materials used and fuel costs.

WHY IT MATTERS

Analysts expected the domestic cement industry to grow 9%-10% year-on-year in the January-March quarter, benefiting from a sequential decline in raw material costs and increased infrastructure spending. However, unseasonal rains led to softer demand in March, they added.

India Cements' rivals Ambuja Cements ABUJ.NS and Ramco Cements Ltd TRCE.NSreported a strong profit growth in March-quarter, aided by a boost in government infrastructure spending.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

profit growth

Mean rating

# of analysts

Stock to price target

Div yield (%)

India Cements Ltd

ICMN.NS

102.26

15.83

13.10

NULL

SELL

5

1.32

0.51

Ambuja Cements Ltd

ABUJ.NS

34.10

13.94

-21.11

-3.82

BUY

20

0.99

0.59

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd

JKLC.NS

17.86

8.40

10.68

43.85

BUY

9

0.93

0.69

Ramco Cements Limited

TRCE.NS

30.13

14.47

10.29

91.59

HOLD

9

1.06

0.34

* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

JAN-MARCH STOCK PERFORMANCE

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; +91 8095218099;))

