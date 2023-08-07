India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

Aug 7 (Reuters) - India Cements ICMN.NS reported a wider adjusted loss in the first quarter on Monday, hurt by irregular monsoon and high raw material costs.

The company reported a loss before exceptional items and tax at 989.1 million rupees ($11.96 million), from 720.1 million rupees loss a year ago.

Revenue from operations fell about 4% to 13.93 billion rupees, while raw materials cost surged 13.2%.

For further results highlights, (click here)

KEY CONTEXT

While analysts expected profit in the domestic cement industry to be driven by higher government infrastructure spending in the quarter, they flagged risks from heavy monsoons that could restrict construction activities and weak cement prices.

Larger rivals Ultratech cementULTC.NS and Shree CementSHCM.NS reported higher quarterly profit on the back of robust demand.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

Profit growth

Mean rating

# of analysts*

Stock to price target **

Div yield (%)

India Cements Ltd

ICMN.NS

77.75

16.72

8.63

Null

Sell

4

1.56

0.00

Ambuja Cements Ltd

ABUJ.NS

36.21

13.60

-7.99

13.13

Hold

21

1.01

0.53

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd

JKLC.NS

14.48

7.63

10.46

35.30

Buy

12

0.86

0.59

Ramco Cements Ltd

TRCE.NS

25.43

13.98

10.98

59.00

Hold

20

1.03

0.23

* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

APRIL-JUNE PERFORMANCE

-- All data from Refinitiv

($1 = 82.7350 Indian rupees)

APRIL-JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE https://tmsnrt.rs/3DJR1fB

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Manvi.Pant@thomsonreuters.com; +918447554364;))

