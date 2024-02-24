India Cements (NSEI:INDIACEM) Price Target Increased by 15.78% to 184.62

The average one-year price target for India Cements (NSEI:INDIACEM) has been revised to 184.62 / share. This is an increase of 15.78% from the prior estimate of 159.46 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 131.30 to a high of 252.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.64% from the latest reported closing price of 245.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in India Cements. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INDIACEM is 0.02%, an increase of 5.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 14,299K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,062K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,017K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,422K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,428K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDIACEM by 4.61% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,122K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAE - Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF holds 916K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

