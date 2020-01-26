Commodities

India calls for bids as it seeks to sell entire stake in Air India

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

India said on Monday it plans to sell its entire stake in Air India [AIN.UL], in a revised push to sell its national carrier after an initial attempt to sell a majority stake in the airline failed to draw a single bid in 2018.

