India calls for bids as it seeks to sell entire stake in Air India

India said on Monday it plans to sell its entire stake in Air India [AIN.UL], in a revised push to sell its national carrier after an initial attempt to sell a majority stake in the airline failed to draw a single bid in 2018.
