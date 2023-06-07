News & Insights

India cabinet okays $11 bln revival plan for state-owned BSNL - CNBC-TV18

Credit: REUTERS/RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

June 07, 2023 — 04:39 am EDT

NEW DELHI, June 7 (Reuters) - India's cabinet has approved a revival package of 890.47 billion rupees ($10.79 billion) for state telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), CNBC-TV 18 reported on Wednesday citing sources.

The development comes days after BSNL partnered with top software company Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS to help deploy 4G network across the country when larger rivals are rolling out high-speed 5G network.

BSNL, struggling with poor infrastructure, has been battered by intense competition from Jio, the wireless arm of Reliance Industries RELI.NS, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea which have rolled out 4G services at low prices on voice calls and data.

Shares of state-owned telecom firm Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd MTNL.NSsurged nearly 12% after the news on rival package for BSNL.

($1 = 82.5057 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sakshi Dayal in New Delhi and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna N. Das and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Sakshi.Dayal@thomsonreuters.com;))

