News & Insights

India cabinet approves bill to reserve 3rd of parliament lower house seats for women

Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

September 19, 2023 — 04:42 am EDT

Written by Rupam Jain, Blassy Boben, Shivam Patel for Reuters ->

Adds Prime Minister Modi's quote, background

NEW DELHI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday the cabinet had approved a bill to reserve one-third seats in the lower house of parliament and state assemblies for women, reviving a proposal that has been hanging for decades.

The announcement by Modi during a special session of parliament comes eight months before general elections are due by May 2024.

"There have been many debates in the past regarding women's reservation...and I appeal to lawmakers to support the bill," Modi said in the lower house of the parliament. The bill needs to be approved by parliament and state assemblies to become law.

Women account for almost half of India's 950 million registered voters but make for only 15% of parliament and around 10% of state legislatures, pushing the world's largest democracy to the bottom of the global list on gender parity in legislatures.

(Reporting by Rupam Jain, Blassy Boben, Shivam Patel; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((tanvi.mehta@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/TanviMehta710;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.