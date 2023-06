NEW DELHI, June 7 (Reuters) - India's cabinet has approved a revival package of 890.47 billion rupees ($10.79 billion) for state telecom operator BSNL, CNBC-TV 18 reported on Wednesday citing sources.

($1 = 82.5057 Indian rupees)

