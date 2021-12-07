India c.bank leaves rates unchanged, as widely expected

Contributor
Swati Bhat Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee kept its key lending rate steady at record lows on Wednesday, with investors awaiting its outlook on inflation and what steps it will take to withdraw surplus cash from the banking system.

MUMBAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee kept its key lending rate steady at record lows on Wednesday, with investors awaiting its outlook on inflation and what steps it will take to withdraw surplus cash from the banking system.

The committee held the lending rate, or the repo rate INREPO=ECI, at 4%. The reverse repo rate INRREP=ECI, or the key borrowing rate, was also maintained at 3.35%.

All 50 economists polled by Reuters had expected no change in the repo rate and they did not expect a change before the second half of 2022.

A quarter of 41 respondents surveyed on the reverse repo rate had predicted an increase.

Economists had priced in a small increase in the reverse repo rate - the rate at which the central bank borrows short-term funds from banks - as the RBI tries to normalise the gap between lending and borrowing rates to pre-COVID levels.

The central bank has slashed the repo rate by a total of 115 basis points (bps) since March 2020 to soften the blow from the coronavirus pandemic and tough containment measures. This follows 135 bps worth of rate cuts since the beginning of 2019.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/swatibhat22; +91-22-68414381; Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters