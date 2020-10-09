India c.bank holds rates steady as widely expected

Repeats to match USN to alerts, no changes to text

MUMBAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India left key interest rates unchanged on Friday as widely expected, while retaining an accomodative monetary policy stance to support the coronavirus-hit economy.

The monetary policy committee kept the repo rate INREPO=ECI, its key lending rate, at 4.0%, while the reverse repo rate or the key borrowing rate stayed at 3.35%. The central bank has slashed the repo rate by 115 basis points (bps) since late March.

The MPC meeting was originally due to conclude on Oct. 1 but had to be rescheduled as the government failed to appoint three new external members to the panel after their terms ended last month.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

