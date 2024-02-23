News & Insights

India c.bank asks payment authority to consider Paytm request to become third party app provider

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 23, 2024 — 06:12 am EST

Written by Ira Dugal for Reuters ->

Adds details from para 3-5

MUMBAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it has asked the National Payments Corporation of India to examine a request from Paytm, formally known as One 97 Communications, to become a third party application provider (TPAP).

If approved, this would allow Paytm to continue processing payments via India's popular unified payments interface.

On Jan. 31, the central bank asked Paytm Payments Bank, an associate of Paytm, to wind down its business by March 15, leading to disruption for the popular payment app, which used the banking unit at the back end.

A set of newly identified banks will need to back the Paytm app. To ensure a seamless migration, the central bank has urged the payment authority to handle it.

"No new users are to be added by the said TPAP until all the existing users are migrated satisfactorily to a new handle," the RBI said.

(Reporting by Ira Dugal; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Shinjini Ganguli)

((Ira.Dugal@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9833024892;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.