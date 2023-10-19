News & Insights

India c.bank aggressively selling dollars to prevent rupee's record low -traders

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

October 19, 2023 — 05:30 am EDT

Written by Jaspreet Kalra for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India likely sold U.S. dollars aggressively near the 83.27-83.28 rupee levels to prevent the local unit from breaching its record low on Thursday, five traders told Reuters.

The Indian rupee INR=IN was at 83.2750, slightly lower than its close of 83.2575 in the previous session.

"They (RBI) have been there since morning, but came in heavily around 83.27-83.28 levels," a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((jaspreet.kalra@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8769636545;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.