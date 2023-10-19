India c.bank aggressively selling dollars to prevent rupee's record low -traders

MUMBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India likely sold U.S. dollars aggressively near the 83.27-83.28 rupee levels to prevent the local unit from breaching its record low on Thursday, five traders told Reuters.

The Indian rupee INR=IN was at 83.2750, slightly lower than its close of 83.2575 in the previous session.

"They (RBI) have been there since morning, but came in heavily around 83.27-83.28 levels," a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

