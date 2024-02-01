News & Insights

INDIA BUDGET-Govt to borrow 14.13 trln rupees in 2024/25, bond yields plunge

Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

February 01, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Written by Nikunj Ohri and Dharamraj Dhutia for Reuters ->

Updates with details throughout

NEW DELHI, Feb. 1 (Reuters) - The Indian government will borrow a gross of 14.13 trillion rupees ($170.36 billion) in the fiscal year starting April 1, compared with 15.43 trillion rupees for the current fiscal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

Net borrowings are pegged at 11.75 trillion rupees for the next financial year, largely unchanged as compared to the current financial year.

The gross borrowing is lower than economists' estimate of 15.6 trillion rupees, according to a Reuters poll.

India's 10-year benchmark yield IN10YT=RR fell as much as eight basis points to 7.0511%, after the sharply lower-than-expected target for borrowings.

The market borrowings will be used to fund a fiscal deficit, which has been pegged at 5.1% of gross domestic product (GDP).

The government plans to conduct switch auctions worth 1 trillion rupees during the year to swap bonds expiring in the near term with longer-tenor securities, according to budget documents.

Apart from market borrowings, the government will raise 4.66 trillion rupees through India's small savings fund to finance the year's budget gap.

($1 = 82.9400 Indian rupees)

India's gross market borrowings https://reut.rs/3ucOcmj

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri and Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((nikunj.ohri@thomsonreuters.com; +91 90284 60730; Reuters Messaging: twitter.com/nikunj_ohri))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.