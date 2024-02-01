News & Insights

INDIA BUDGET -Government raises 2024/25 capex spend to record 11.11 trln rupees

Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

February 01, 2024 — 01:17 am EST

Written by Nikunj Ohri for Reuters ->

Corrects to 1.3 trillion rupees, from 750 billion rupees, in paragraph 5

NEW DELHI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Indian government will spend a record 11.11 trillion rupees ($133.87 billion) on infrastructure creation in 2024/25, to ensure the Asian nation remains one of the world's fastest growing major economies.

The allocation for capital expenditure for the financial year starting April 1 is 11.1% higher than the capex for the current fiscal year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday in her budget speech.

The federal government's capital expenditure as a percentage of GDP, which rose to 3.3% in 2023/24, is estimated at 3.4% in the next financial year.

The year-on-year increase is lower than this fiscal year's.

The government has made a provision of 1.3 trillion rupees for 50-year loans to states for boosting their capital investments for next fiscal year.

It had provided 1.3 trillion rupees for such loans in this fiscal. ($1 = 82.9900 Indian rupees)

Capital expenditure up 11.1% in FY25 https://reut.rs/48UJtVb

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((nikunj.ohri@thomsonreuters.com; +91 90284 60730; Reuters Messaging: twitter.com/nikunj_ohri))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.