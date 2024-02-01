INDIA BUDGET -Government raises 2024/25 capex spend to record 11.11 trln rupees

Corrects to 1.3 trillion rupees, from 750 billion rupees, in paragraph 5

NEW DELHI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Indian government will spend a record 11.11 trillion rupees ($133.87 billion) on infrastructure creation in 2024/25, to ensure the Asian nation remains one of the world's fastest growing major economies.

The allocation for capital expenditure for the financial year starting April 1 is 11.1% higher than the capex for the current fiscal year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday in her budget speech.

The federal government's capital expenditure as a percentage of GDP, which rose to 3.3% in 2023/24, is estimated at 3.4% in the next financial year.

The year-on-year increase is lower than this fiscal year's.

The government has made a provision of 1.3 trillion rupees for 50-year loans to states for boosting their capital investments for next fiscal year.

It had provided 1.3 trillion rupees for such loans in this fiscal. ($1 = 82.9900 Indian rupees)

Capital expenditure up 11.1% in FY25 https://reut.rs/48UJtVb

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((nikunj.ohri@thomsonreuters.com; +91 90284 60730; Reuters Messaging: twitter.com/nikunj_ohri))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.