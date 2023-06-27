India BPCL to shut half of Mumbai refinery for a month from Sept. 21

NEW DELHI, June 27 (Reuters) - India's Bharat Petroleum Corp BPCL.NS plans to shut down half of its crude processing capacity at its 240,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Mumbai refinery in western India for a month from Sept. 21 for maintenance, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

The refiner plans to shut a 120,000 bpd crude unit, a fluid catalytic cracker (FCCU), continuous catalytic reformer, and a catalytic cracker among other units at the refinery, he said.

The refiner also plan to shut a bitumen unit there for 15 days from mid-August, he said.

State-controlled BPCL also plans to shut an FCCU, diesel hydro desulphurizer and vacuum gas oil hydrotreater at its 310,000 bpd Kochi refinery in souther India for 12 days from Aug. 22, he said.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Jason Neely)

((nidhi.verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 11 49548031; Reuters Messaging: nidhi.verma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.