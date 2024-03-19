India BPCL signs 4-month US oil purchase deal with BP, sources say

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, March 20 (Reuters) - India's state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp BPCL.NS has signed a deal with BP BP.L to buy 1 million barrels per month of U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for four months, trade sources said.

The refiner would start taking delivery of the oil from June, they said.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

