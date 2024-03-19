News & Insights

India BPCL signs 4-month US oil purchase deal with BP, sources say

March 19, 2024 — 11:12 pm EDT

Written by Nidhi Verma and Florence Tan for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, March 20 (Reuters) - India's state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp BPCL.NS has signed a deal with BP BP.L to buy 1 million barrels per month of U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for four months, trade sources said.

The refiner would start taking delivery of the oil from June, they said.

