INDIA BONDS-Yields slip as oil slide outweighs inflation woes; U.S. print in focus

By Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia

MUMBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were lower on Thursday, tracking a consistent fall in oil prices and weak industrial production data, while retail inflation came in largely on expected lines.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield IN072632G=CC was at 7.4217% as of 0500 GMT after ending at 7.4348% on Wednesday.

"Inflation is already factored in, but it may be close to its peak and falling oil prices and weaker industrial production data are acting as major triggers for the day," a trader with a state-run bank said.

"Also, the volumes are very shallow, leading to exaggerated moves."

India's annual retail inflation accelerated to a five-month high of 7.41% in September, as food prices surged. The reading was marginally above a Reuters' forecast of 7.3%, and above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target for three quarters.

The data also implies that the central bank will now have to report to the government why it failed to meet the target and what actions it will need to take.

Aiding sentiment is an easing in oil prices amid demand concerns. Both OPEC and the U.S. Energy Department have cut their demand outlooks, while a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in China has sparked fresh concerns.

The benchmark Brent crude contract has fallen nearly 6% in last three sessions and was at $92.50 per barrel.

India is one of the largest importers of crude oil and fluctuations in the commodity's prices have a direct impact on its inflation.

To tame high inflation levels in the country, the RBI has cut its repo rate by 190 basis points since May, and economists expect it to raise rates by another 60 bps over the next two policies.

However, the weaker industrial output data could also force the central bank to slow its rate hike cycle.

The industrial output fell 0.8% on-year for August, compared with a Reuters' poll projection of 1.7%, and a 2.4% jump in July. This was the first dip in 18 months.

Market participants now await retail inflation data in the U.S., which could provide more clarity on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory. The Fed has already raised rates by 300 basis points since March and is expected to opt for another 75 basis points hike in November.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))

