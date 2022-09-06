INDIA BONDS-Yields seen higher after spike in U.S. peers

By Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia

MUMBAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to rise in early deals on Wednesday, tracking a spike in U.S. Treasury yields, while a fall in global crude oil prices may cap any major advance.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield IN065432G=CC is likely to trade in a 7.19%-7.25% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield fell 5 basis points in the previous two sessions to end at 7.1785% on Tuesday.

"The move in U.S. yields is too large to be ignored, and we should definitely see some reaction at open," the trader said. "Oil fall bodes well for India, and that should soothe some nerves."

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to its highest in nearly three months amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep hiking interest rates to battle soaring prices. US/

Fed Fund futures now see a 70% probability that the U.S. central bank will hike rates by another 75 basis points at its meeting later this month.

Aggressive rate hikes by the Fed could also put pressure on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to follow suit. The Indian central bank has raised rates by 140 basis points in total since May.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Brent crude contract fell to a three-week low as COVID-19 curbs in China and expectations of further interest rate hikes across the globe fanned concerns of lower fuel demand growth.

Falling oil prices could help India bring down its inflation as the country is a major importer of the commodity.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday while monthly inflation data could be bumpy in the near term, the reading was likely to move within the central bank's tolerance band in January-March.

India's July retail inflation dipped to 6.71%, easing for the third month in a row, but remained above the RBI's tolerance band for the seventh consecutive month. The data for August is due next week.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 down 1.3% at $91.6 per barrel

** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 3.3454%

** RBI to auction 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury Bills worth 210 billion rupees ($2.63 billion)

($1 = 79.8900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.