INDIA BONDS-Yields largely steady ahead of fresh debt supply

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were largely steady in early trade Friday and are expected to trade in a narrow range as market participants awaited fresh debt supply through a weekly auction.

New Delhi plans to raise 280 billion rupees through the sale of bonds later in the day.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield IN072632G=CC was at 7.2551% as of 0436 GMT, after closing lower at 7.2548% on Thursday.

The yields opened largely unchanged and fell a tad below the 7.25%-mark due to some buying support from long-term investors, a treasury head at a state-run bank said.

Yields are unlikely to sustain below that mark as there won't be any large buying on an auction day, they added.

There's a general sense that the quantum of rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is going to be lower, so the sentiment is bullish, putting downward pressure on yields, said a trader at a private bank.

Yields ended lower on Thursday after the minutes of the Fed's November meeting signalled a slower pace of rate hikes moving forward.

After the release of the minutes, domestic traders are of the view that the RBI will also slow its pace of rate hikes. The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee is set to meet on Dec 5-7.

Until then, the market will track U.S. Treasury yields and oil prices and there are unlikely to be any negative surprises, a debt fund manager said. "I see benchmark yields moving in the 7.20%-7.35% band till the RBI policy."

The U.S. Treasury market was closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Benchmark Brent oil prices edged lower as the level of a proposed G7 cap on the price of Russian oil raised doubts over how much it would limit supply.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

