INDIA BONDS-US yield spike after above-expected CPI triggers India bond selloff

MUMBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Higher-than-expected U.S. inflation lifted Treasury yields, deferred rate cut expectations and prompted a selloff in local government bonds, pushing the benchmark yield to a two-week high on Wednesday.

India's benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC was at 7.1286% as of 10:10 a.m. IST, following its previous close of 7.0998%. Earlier in the day, the yield had hit 7.1425%, marking its highest since Jan. 31.

"The only solace is auction cycle for the current year is ending and next year is pointing to a favourable demand-supply dynamics, or else we could have easily seen benchmark yield breaking the 7.155 handle," a trader with a private bank said.

U.S. yields climbed on Tuesday, with the 10-year yield US10YT=RR exceeding the crucial 4.20% level by a large margin. The 10-year yield had been relatively stable since the December Federal Reserve policy, which leaned towards a dovish stance.

The U.S. inflation reading exceeded estimates, rising 0.3% last month following a gain of 0.2% in December. Over the 12 months through January, the consumer price index increased 3.1%, against 3.4% in December.

Expectations for monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve have been pushed back, and the likelihood of a rate cut in May dropping to just 38% from 61% before the data release and 83% last month. FEDWATCH

At the start of the year, traders were anticipating a rate cut in both the March and May monetary policy meetings.

Indian overnight index swap rates are also indicating a delayed start to the Reserve Bank of India's rate easing cycle to the third quarter of the next financial year.

This comes after the RBI last week left interest rates and policy stance unchanged, and reiterated its commitment to meeting its 4% inflation target on a sustainable basis.

India's retail inflation reading contracted to 5.10% in January from 5.69% in December.

