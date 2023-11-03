INDIA BONDS-Tight range in India bond yields sustain ahead of more supply

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields drifted in a narrow range in the early session on Friday, as major focus remained on debt supply, while the market broadly ignored a further drop in U.S. yields.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC was at 7.3169% as of 10:25 a.m. IST, after ending at 7.3245% in the previous session.

"It is clear that local issues continue to remain on top priority, rather than global fundamentals, and hence even as oil and U.S. yields have come down sharply from their highs, bonds are unable to break the trading range," a trader with a primary dealership said.

New Delhi will sell bonds worth 300 billion rupees ($3.60 billion) later in the day, including 130 billion rupees of the benchmark paper and 100 billion rupees of a new 50-year bond.

The maiden sale of ultra-long 50-year bonds will lower borrowing costs for the government as large insurance and pension funds look to scoop up the issue, fund managers and analysts said.

Market participants also raised concerns over declining trading activity in the bond market since the time the central bank announced its plans to sell bonds via auctions.

Moreover, traders anticipate a major pick up in volumes only after further clarity from the central bank regarding debt sales.

U.S. yields fell further on Thursday, with the 10-year yield US10YT=RR dropping to around 4.65%, near its lowest level in three weeks, as investors appeared more confident after the U.S. Treasury Department announced a smaller-than-expected increase in longer-dated Treasury supply.

Yields fell after the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision spurred hopes that the central bank will not hike rates anymore.

The benchmark Brent crude contract stays comfortably below the critical $90 per barrel mark, as the market staved off worries about supply disruptions despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

($1 = 83.2450 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

