INDIA BONDS-Sharp paying in OIS rates nudges India bond yields higher, CPI key trigger

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended higher on Monday as sharp paying in overnight indexed swap rates soured sentiment, while traders await key inflation prints this week.

The new 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.2135%, after ending the previous session at 7.1774%.

"Though fundamentally there is no major change, derivative trades have pushed the bond yield higher at a time when other factors like falling the rupee, elevated oil prices and rising U.S. yields are working against the bulls," said VRC Reddy, treasury head at Karur Vysya Bank.

India's overnight index swap rates rose on Monday amid paying interest from offshore investors as well as the triggering of stop losses, which pushed the five-year swap rate to levels last seen in November 2022, treasury officials said.

The five-year swap rate INRSMONMI5Y= jumped to 6.81%, while the one-year swap rate rose to a six-month high of 7.08%

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields continued to stay elevated, with the 10-year rate at 4.30% amid fears that interest rates will remain higher for longer.

Even though the Federal Reserve is not expected to hike rates next week, the odds of a rate increase in November are nearly 50%. FEDWATCH

The benchmark Brent crude oil contract LCOc1 was trading above the $90-per-barrel mark amid concerns over supply. India is one of the largest importers of the commodity and higher oil prices push up inflation.

Meanwhile, the major focus this week will be inflation prints from India and the United states on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

India's retail inflation will likely ease in August from a 15-month high in July, but hold above the upper-end of the Reserve Bank of India's 2%-6% target range for a second month, a Reuters poll found.

The poll predicted the August print at 7% against 7.44% in July.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.