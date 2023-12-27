INDIA BONDS-Shallow volume, caution before debt sale nudges Indian bond yields higher

By Bhakti Tambe and Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields inched higher on Wednesday, as traders cut positions on a lack of fresh triggers and as they braced for fresh supply at the end of the week.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.2074% after closing at 7.1819% in the previous session.

"There is hardly any volume due to year-end, and we are also seeing some caution, especially for longer duration, before the debt auction," said Nandan Pradhan, deputy general manager, treasury, at Cosmos Bank in Mumbai.

New Delhi will raise 330 billion rupees ($3.96 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday, and the auction includes 160 billion rupees of the benchmark bond.

Indian government bond market trading volume slumped to its lowest level in two months on Tuesday, and traders expect a similar trend through the week.

Market participants await a schedule of borrowing from Indian states for the last quarter of the financial year, with traders expecting a borrowing plan of 3.5 trillion rupees.

Meanwhile, focus remains on moves in U.S. Treasuries, after the 10-year yield US10YT=RR dropped 70 basis points in the current quarter, falling over 115 basis points from its 16-year high in October.

U.S. bond yields have been easing as traders bet on an aggressive rate easing from the Federal Reserve in 2024.

Markets are pricing in an 82% probability of a Fed rate cut in March, and see a total of 150 basis points of rate cuts in 2024. FEDWATCH

Back home, India's monetary policy committee (MPC) will remain vigilant of inflation risks, with the overall policy outlook remaining clouded by volatile and uncertain food prices, the minutes of the December policy showed Friday.

Earlier this month, the MPC kept the repo rate unchanged. Kotak Mahindra Bank expects the MPC to maintain rates through June, with a change in stance likely in April-June.

($1 = 83.3250 Indian rupees)

