INDIA BONDS-Rise in US yields nudges Indian bond yields higher

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields rose in the early session on Wednesday as bets of aggressive rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve eased following cautious comments from a central bank official.

India's benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC was at 7.1504% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after its previous close at 7.1460%.

"Indian bond yields will closely track movements in Treasuries, and significant local moves may not occur until the 10-year yield falls below the 4% handle," a trader with a state-run bank said.

U.S. bond yields ended higher on Tuesday, reversing the recent bullish tone amid a resistance to expectations of aggressive interest rate cuts.

The U.S. is "within striking distance" of the Federal Reserve's 2% inflation goal, but the central bank should not rush towards cuts in interest rate until it is clear lower inflation will be sustained, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday.

The 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR surged to 4.08% on Tuesday and stayed around 4.05% mark in Asian hours on Wednesday, while the odds of a Fed rate cut in March eased to nearly 67% from 81% on Friday, according to CME FedWatch Tool.

Local bond yields eased earlier in the week, after India's core inflation declined in December.

A sustained fall in inflation could prompt the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ease its policy stance to 'neutral' as early as next month, economists said.

The RBI has held rates steady since April 2023, following a 250 bps increase in the previous financial year.

Traders also await fresh supply of debt as New Delhi plans to raise 350 billion rupees ($4.21 billion) through a sale of bonds on Friday, with the central bank set to auction Treasury bills worth 270 billion rupees later in the day.

($1 = 83.1250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

