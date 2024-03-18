INDIA BONDS-Rise in Treasury yields, heavy local supply lift Indian yields

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, March 18 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields rose, with the benchmark bond yield ending close to key technical levels on Monday, as a consistent jump in U.S. Treasury yields, as well as record state debt supply in the week hurt investor sentiment.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.0871%, the highest closing level since Feb. 16, following its previous close of 7.0644%.

"There is a consistent upward move in Treasury yields and this is impacting sentiment for government bonds. The supply from states was also not expected, and everything is contributing to the rise in yields," said Abhishek Upadhyay, senior economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

U.S. bond yields continued to rise, with the 10-year yield US10YT=RR jumping 22 basis points (bps), and marking a higher close in each of the five trading sessions last week, with the yield hovering around the critical level of 4.30%.

The rise in yields is fuelled by indications of a robust economy and elevated inflationary pressures, which have led to concerns over the possibility of fewer interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2024.

The Fed policy decision is due on Wednesday amid rising uncertainty about whether the U.S. central bank would start rate cuts later than the widely expected June meeting, with chances of an updated dot plot showing only two cuts in 2024, instead of the previously expected three.

The spike in U.S. yields last week also halved the pace of foreign purchases of Indian bonds.

Meanwhile, a record issuance by Indian states that are aiming to raise 502.06 billion rupees ($6.06 billion) through bonds on Tuesday has further dampened investor sentiment.

The supply comes at a time when many investors are completing their investment targets for the financial year and may lead to distortion as well as an upward pressure in the yield curve along with higher spreads with government bond yields.

($1 = 82.8918 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

