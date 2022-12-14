INDIA BONDS-REC accepts bids for over 10-year bonds - traders

December 14, 2022

Written by Bhakti Tambe and Dharamraj Dhutia for Reuters

MUMBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - India's REC RECM.NS has accepted bids worth 5 billion rupees ($60.59 million) maturing in 10 years, three months and 15 days, three merchant bankers said on Wednesday.

The state-run company will offer a coupon of 7.53% on this bond issue, for which it had invited bids earlier in the day.

The bonds are rated AAA by CRISIL and ICRA and will close for subscription on Friday.

In November, REC had raised an aggregate 37.01 billion rupees through bonds maturing in five years and four months, and in 15 years at 7.55% and 7.67% coupons, respectively.

($1 = 82.5210 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Bhakti Tambe and Dharamraj Dhutia

((Bhakti.RajendraTambe@thomsonreuters.com;))

