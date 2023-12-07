INDIA BONDS-RBI steer on inflation, liquidity key for India bonds

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were flat on Friday as traders waited for the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) commentary and outlook on liquidity as well as inflation at the upcoming monetary policy decision, with no tweak in rates expected and stance already priced in.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC was at 7.2375% as of 9.45 a.m. IST, after ending the previous session at 7.2528%.

The central bank will hold the key policy rate at 6.50% for a fifth consecutive meeting, according to a Reuters poll, and

inflation control is expected to retain prominence amid expectations of a spike in food prices in coming months.

Traders would also remain focused on the response from the central bank on its announced of open market sale of bonds via auctions. In October, the RBI had announced its intention to sell bonds via auctions, that had led to a sharp spike in yields.

A jump in near-month inflation readings would also be in focus as India's retail inflation likely picked up in November due to higher food prices, bringing it closer to the upper end of the RBI's 2%-6% target range, a Reuters poll found.

Meanwhile, oil prices as well as U.S. Treasury yields continue to remain on the lower side, removing any major worries on the global front.

The benchmark Brent crude contract was around $75 per barrel, while the 10-year U.S. yield was around 4.17%, with odds for a rate cut in March around 65%. FEDWATCH

Traders also eye fresh supply with New Delhi set to raise 390 billion Indian rupees ($4.68 billion) via sale of bonds, which includes 50 billion rupees of 10-year green bonds.

($1 = 83.3400 Indian rupees)

