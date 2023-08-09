INDIA BONDS-RBI decision, guidance to give direction to flat Indian bond yields

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were largely unchanged early on Wednesday as traders held off on big bets a day before the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy, where commentary and guidance from the governor will hold the key for future direction.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC was trading at 7.1679% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after ending the previous session at 7.1643%.

"The market has positioned themselves for the policy and there should not be any major activity through the day," a trader with a private bank said.

Market participants said they would focus on the outcome of the RBI policy meeting, where the central bank is unlikely to take any rate action but could adopt a far more hawkish tone as there was a risk that the recent rise in food prices could become more deep-seated.

Inflation in Asia's third-largest economy snapped a four-month downward trend in June, climbing to 4.81%. Retail inflation likely accelerated to 6.40% in July on surging food prices, breaching the upper end of the RBI's 2%-6% tolerance band for the first time in five months, a Reuters poll showed.

Traders also waited for fresh supply of debt. New Delhi aims to raise 330 billion rupees ($3.99 billion) through a sale of bonds on Friday, which includes 140 billion rupees of a new 10-year paper, that will replace the existing benchmark soon.

The 10-year paper will be well-bid but is unlikely to see a massive premium over the existing benchmark bond as demand is likely to be contingent on the tone of the policy, traders said.

Meanwhile, longer-dated U.S. yields fell on Tuesday after Moody's Investors Service cut its credit ratings on several small- to mid-sized U.S. banks, increasing safe-haven buying of Treasuries. The 10-year yield was around the critical 4% handle.

($1 = 82.8100 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

