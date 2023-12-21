INDIA BONDS-Listless Indian bonds look at auction cutoffs for directional cues

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were trading flat in shallow volumes on Friday as traders opted to stay on the sidelines and eyed demand for a fresh debt supply via the weekly auction.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC was at 7.1844% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, on Friday after closing at 7.1897% in the previous session.

"There is literally no activity in the secondary market and people are just waiting for the primary supply. This a precursor to how markets would look next week," a trader with a primary dealership said.

New Delhi aims to raise 300 billion rupees ($3.60 billion) through a sale of bonds in the penultimate auction of 2023 later in the day. The auction includes the liquid 14-year bond.

Traders are also awaiting the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) December meeting. The central bank had maintained interest rates and its stance for the fifth consecutive time and had also adopted a cautious tone on inflation.

Markets will look for clues from central bank members on the rate trajectory in 2024, with broader expectations that there may be no rate action until the middle of next year.

Meanwhile, U.S. yields stayed lower, with the 10-year yield US10YT=RR near the 3.90% mark in Asian hours, while the inversion with the two-year yield narrowed ahead of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data, which is the strongest gauge for inflation.

U.S. yields have plunged in the last few weeks on rising bets that the Federal Reserve will deliver rate cuts from as early as March, with an 83% probability of such an action. FEDWATCH

Meanwhile, traders are worried about rising banking system liquidity deficit and will eye the demand and cutoffs for the seven-day variable rate repo from the RBI later in the day.

($1 = 83.2425 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.