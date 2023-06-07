INDIA BONDS-India's cenbank policy decision, commentary to guide bond yields

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to remain largely unchanged in early session on Thursday as traders eye the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision as well as guidance on future rates.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is expected to be in the 6.96% to 6.99% range until the monetary policy decision due at 10:00 a.m. IST, after closing at 6.9808% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

The market has already factored in rate action, but the crucial triggers will be the guidance and comments on the inflation path, the trader added.

"Also, liquidity conditions have taken precedence over the last few days, and any announcement in this regard would impact yields," the trader noted.

The RBI is widely seen holding the repo rate unchanged at 6.50%. Meanwhile, the market will closely monitor commentary on the future trajectory of interest rates and banking system liquidity. All 64 economists polled by Reuters expect rates to remain on hold for 2023.

The Indian central bank had surprised markets with a status quo in its April policy after hiking rates by 250 bps in the previous financial year to tame inflation.

The RBI may have to absorb liquidity on an overnight basis using variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions, as bankers remain reluctant to park funds for a long.

Besides, the U.S. yields rose after the Bank of Canada raised interest rates, a move that could help the Federal Reserve retain a hawkish stance when policymakers meet next week and again say U.S. rates will stay higher for longer.

The 10-year yield rose to around the 3.80% mark, while the odds of a pause in rates by the Fed next week further fell to 70% from around 80%. FEDWATCH

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 down 0.4% at $76.65 per barrel, after rising 0.9% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.7914%, two-year note yield US2YT=RR at 4.5563%

** RBI's Monetary Policy Committee to announce interest rate decision

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.