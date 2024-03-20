INDIA BONDS-India's benchmark yield at 7.10%; Fed outlook on 2024 rate cuts key

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, March 20 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields consolidated, with the benchmark yield around the key 7.10% level on Wednesday, as traders awaited the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later in the day, seeking insights into the interest rate outlook in 2024.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC was at 7.1017% as of 10:15 a.m. IST, following its previous close of 7.0981%.

"Bond trading would not see any major volume today as traders have already positioned themselves for the Fed commentary," a trader with a private bank said.

The Fed is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision after Indian market hours, against the backdrop of data indicating resilience and elevated inflationary pressures in the world's largest economy.

This has raised concerns among traders that the policymakers may reduce their expectations of rate cuts via a dot plot to two for 2024 from the previously announced three following the December meeting.

U.S. Treasury yields have stayed elevated, reflecting concerns over a delayed start to the rate-cutting cycle. The 10-year yield US10YT=RR hovered around the 4.30% level.

The odds of a cut in June have eased below 60% from around 70% a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Meanwhile, the persistent rise in oil prices is detrimental to Indian bonds, as elevated commodity prices could translate into higher domestic retail inflation.

The Reserve Bank of India has indicated that it would consider rate cuts only when retail inflation eases closer to the 4% target on a sustainable basis.

The benchmark Brent crude contract exceeded the $87 per barrel mark, rising nearly 7% in the last five sessions through Tuesday.

The central bank will also conduct an auction of Treasury bills worth 340 billion rupees ($4.10 billion) later in the day, followed by state debt sale worth 240 billion rupees on Thursday.

($1 = 83.0130 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

