INDIA BONDS-India's 10-year yield ends steady, surge in US peers eyed

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended steady on Wednesday after rising earlier in the day tracking the relentless surge in U.S. yields that sent the 10-year to a fresh 16-year peak.

The 10-year Indian benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC closed at 7.2367%, after ending at 7.2327% in the previous session. Earlier in the day, it hit 7.2612%, its highest since April 18.

Bond yields have strengthened in the past few days due to the increase in both global crude oil prices and U.S. yields.

The Federal Reserve's dot plot indicates the possibility of one more rate hike in 2023 and a smaller quantum of rate cuts in 2024, meaning rates will likely remain elevated for longer, said Sampath Reddy, chief investment officer at Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.

Those bets were further cemented after data showed U.S. job openings unexpectedly increased in August, which, in turn, sent the 10-year U.S. yield towards 4.85%, its highest since August 2007.

The odds of another rate hike next month are above 30%. The Fed has raised rates by 525 basis points since March 2022. FEDWATCH

At the end of this week, the Reserve Bank of India will hold its monetary policy meeting, at which the central bank is expected to pause, although the recent uptick in oil prices and sustained economic growth are likely to keep its focus on inflation.

All but one of the 71 economists surveyed by Reuters in late September expect the RBI to keep the key repo rate unchanged at 6.50%.

The government's first debt sale for the fiscal second half is also on Friday, at which New Delhi plans to raise 300 billion rupees ($3.61 billion). ($1 = 83.1754 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.