INDIA BONDS-India's 10-year bond yield hits 2-week low as US peers cool down

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields trended lower in the early session on Thursday, with the benchmark bond yield dipping to a two-week low as U.S. peers eased sharply after weak economic data.

Market participants now await the minutes of Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision meeting, due post market hours.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC was at 7.1794% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after ending the previous session at 7.1927%. Earlier in the day, it had slipped to 7.1721%, lowest since Aug. 10.

"The fall in U.S. yields will further favour the bulls, who have been adding long positions this week after yields showed strong upside resistance last week, despite a plethora of negative news," a trader with a private bank said.

U.S. yields slumped, with the 10-year yield US10YT=RR easing below the crucial 4.20% mark. It had hit 4.3660% earlier in the week, the highest since November 2007, as weak U.S. and European activity signalled disinflation.

S&P Global said its flash U.S. Composite PMI index, which tracks manufacturing and service sectors, fell to 50.4 in August from 52 in July, the biggest drop since November 2022, and also just above the 50-level separating expansion and contraction.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in over 100 basis points (bps) of rate cuts by end-2024, down from around 140 bps from a few weeks ago, but up from the below-100 bps expectations earlier in the week. FEDWATCH

Meanwhile, the RBI policy minutes will provide insight into its thinking on inflation trajectory. It had maintained a status quo on policy rates but raised inflation forecast for the quarter and the fiscal year.

July data, which was released after the RBI policy, showed retail inflation surging to 7.44%, its highest in 15 months.

Vegetable prices in India have begun to soften and are likely to decline from September, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a speech on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

