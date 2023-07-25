INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields track U.S. peers higher; all eyes on Fed meet

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, July 25 (Reuters) - Indian bond yields inched up on Tuesday tracking U.S. peers, with market participants now shifting their focus to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due on Wednesday.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.1030%, highest since July 12, after closing the previous session at 7.0719%.

"The yields were tracking the rise in U.S. yields and oil prices in the absence of major triggers. Amid global inflation concerns, markets (are) awaiting commentary from the Fed post policy," said Debendra Kumar Dash, senior vice-president, treasury, at AU Small Finance Bank.

U.S. yields rose on Monday, as investors priced in some risk of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates two more times this year amid a still-resilient economy.

The 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR was up four basis points (bps) at 3.8983% after settling nearly two bps up on Monday.

The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates by 25 bps. The odds of that are now over 97% but that of another increase after that have receded. FEDWATCH

Trading in the U.S. rate futures market suggested that this week's hike will be the last for the year, with traders seeing the Fed on hold until probably May 2024 and the next move to be a cut.

If the Fed hints that this week's hike is final, Indian benchmark bond yields could fall to 7%-level, according to traders. "However, any hawkish commentary from Powell may push yield till 7.15%," AU Small Finance Bank's Dash said.

Post Fed policy, the next key event is the Reserve Bank of India's policy decision due in August amid inflation concerns.

Meanwhile, oil prices edged higher as signs of tighter supplies and pledges by Chinese authorities to shore up the world's second-biggest economy lifted sentiment.

India imports nearly two-thirds of its oil requirements and price fluctuations have a bearing on domestic inflation.

