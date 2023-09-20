INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields to track US peers' jump to multi-year highs after hawkish Fed

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields will likely trend higher in early session on Thursday, mirroring a sharp upswing in U.S. Treasury yields, after the Federal Reserve's hawkish undertone to its monetary policy decision.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC is likely to move in a 7.16%-7.20% range, compared to its previous close of 7.1597%, a trader with a private bank said.

"The policy outcome has been surprising as markets were not expecting such hawkish guidance, and as a result the Treasury yields have hit fresh highs, which should have some spillover impact on local bonds," the trader said.

U.S. yields jumped after the Federal Reserve hinted at yet another rate hike in the next quarter, while maintaining status quo on rates on Wednesday.

The Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate may still be lifted one more time this year to a peak 5.50%-5.75% range, according to updated quarterly projections, and rates kept significantly tighter through 2024 than previously expected.

"People hate inflation. Hate it," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a press conference. The Fed has raised rates by 525 basis points since March 2022 and the odds of a rate hike in December have risen to nearly 50%. FEDWATCH

The 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR climbed to its highest level in 16 years to hit 4.4490%, while the two-year yield US2YT=RR, which reacts more to interest rate expectations, soared above 5.20%to levels last seen 17 years ago.

Capital Economics said the Fed wants the markets to believe in its "higher for longer" mantra as it seeks to put some additional upward pressure on yields at the longer end.

Still, the rise in yields may be capped as hopes that Indian bonds would be included in global indexes persist.

JP Morgan will likely review the composition of its index by early October, while a review of the FTSE global bond index is due before September-end.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 were 0.6% lower at $92.90 per barrel, after easing 0.9% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.4393%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 5.1887%

** Twelve states to raise 127.23 billion rupees ($1.53 billion) via sale of bonds

($1 = 82.9200 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Sonia Cheema)

