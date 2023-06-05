INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields tad higher tracking US peers; RBI meet key

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, June 5 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields began the week higher, with the benchmark yield closing near 7% on Monday, tracking a spike in U.S. peers, while investors awaited the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 6.9958%, after closing at 6.9823% in the previous session.

"Bond yields rose tracking similar moves in U.S. peers, with conflicting views on their interest rates," said Yogesh Kalinge, vice president at AK Capital Services.

U.S. Treasury prices fell, with yields especially at the shorter end rising, after data showed employment increased more than expected in May, which could pressure the Federal Reserve to hike rates this month.

U.S. non-farm payrolls rose by 339,000 in May with the economy creating 93,000 more jobs in March and April than estimated.

The 10-year yield was at 3.74%, up 13 basis points from Thursday's close, while the two-year yield, a closer indicator of interest rate expectations, was up 22 bps at 4.55%.

Still, the rise in Indian bond yields was somewhat capped, as traders awaited the June 8 decision of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee.

According to a Reuters poll of 64 economists, the RBI will leave the key interest rate unchanged at 6.50% for June, as well as for the rest of 2023.

The central bank had surprised markets with a status quo on rates in its April policy, after hiking the repo rate by 250 bps in the previous financial year.

"The best case for the June policy would be a softer stance by the MPC. The current stance of 'withdrawal of accommodation' has run its course, with pandemic-era policy accommodation behind us. It is only a matter of time before the MPC moves to a 'neutral' stance," said Churchil Bhatt, executive vice president & debt fund manager at Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co.

