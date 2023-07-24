INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields steady; market awaits Fed policy decision

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were largely unchanged at the beginning of the week, as most market participants refrained from placing large bets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due on Wednesday.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC was trading at 7.0776% as of 10:00 a.m. IST after ending the previous week at 7.0784%.

"The trading activity has been subdued since the opening as there are no strong cues to take positions. The benchmark (yield) will hover around 7.08% till Fed policy," said a dealer at a primary dealership.

The bond yield ended unchanged last week, after easing by 7 basis points (bps) in the previous week on rising bets of a Fed rate hike pause after an expected increase this week.

While the Fed is expected to deliver a hike of 25 bps this week, market participants will await Chair Jerome Powell's commentary for further indications on rate action.

The U.S. central bank has hiked its rates by 500 bps since March 2022 and Fed funds rate are currently at 5%-5.25%. The odds of a 25 bps hike currently around 96%, but that of another increase after that have come down. FEDWATCH

"If Fed signals end of the rate hike cycle, we may see the 10-year yield falling below 7% but it's unlikely to sustain due to domestic supply pressure," said a senior trader at a private bank.

Though market largely expects a rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) next April, that could be brought forward to the end of this financial year once the Fed indicates a pause, Vikas Goel, managing director at PNB Gilts said.

The RBI's monetary policy is due in August. The central bank paused rate hikes in the last two meetings, indicating it would wait for inflation to align with its medium-term target of 4% before cutting rates.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Varun H K)

