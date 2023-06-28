INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields steady before qtr-end as traders await fresh cues

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended largely unchanged for the third consecutive session on Wednesday amid a lack of fresh cues, with traders staying on the sidelines before a holiday and quarter end.

However, long-duration liquid government bond yields dipped briefly during the session as traders covered short positions on some speculations that one of the global rating agencies may upgrade India's rating. Indian markets will remain shut on Thursday for Eid.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.0575%, after closing at 7.0611% in the previous session.

"Bond yields have been in a thin range for the last few days, but we expect longer-duration yields to ease, as the RBI is unlikely to hike the rate further, and the Fed (Federal Reserve) may increase the rate only once," said Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment officer of Star Health and Allied Insurance.

"This may mark the peak of interest rate cycle," Srivastava added.

The Reserve Bank India maintained the status quo on its key interest rate for a second straight meeting in June but hinted at tightened monetary conditions for some time to clamp down inflation to its 4% target.

The Fed also kept the U.S. interest rates unchanged but warned of a half-percentage point hike in 2023, while Chair Jerome Powell said rates could go higher. The odds of a rate hike in July stand at around 74%. FEDWATCH

Post the hawkish commentary from policymakers of both the central banks, market sentiment has turned subdued, with bets of rate cuts getting pushed back.

Foreign investors have also turned net sellers of government bonds for June, as they indulged in cutting positions after RBI's hawkish tilt to monetary policy.

Traders now await debt supply on Friday when New Delhi will raise 330 billion rupees ($4.02 billion) through a sale of bonds, which includes the benchmark note.

($1 = 82.0483 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

