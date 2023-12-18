INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields steady as traders await fresh triggers

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were little changed on Monday, after falling last week, as traders awaited fresh triggers.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.1584%, after closing the previous session at 7.1624%.

Bond yields fell sharply last week after the U.S. Federal Reserve struck a dovish tone at its policy meeting and signalled three interest rate cuts in 2024, sparking a rally in all the asset classes.

"The bond market, with the move in the last couple of days, has started to price-in a more benign liquidity environment going ahead, and we think that liquidity is likely to move to neutral from deficit from January 2024 onwards," said Puneet Pal, head - fixed income at PGIM India Mutual Fund.

As the global monetary tightening has come to an end with the Fed's pivot, markets can expect a pause in the rate cycle over the next couple of quarters, he added.

Traders are aggressively pricing-in rate cuts, with a 72% probability of the Fed cutting rates in March and a 95% chance of a cut in May. They expect 125 basis points (bps) of rate cuts in 2024, sharply higher than the Fed's guidance of 75 bps. FEDWATCH

Shorter-tenor U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after Fed officials dampened expectations of an imminent rate cut in the first quarter of next year.

"We aren't really talking about rate cuts right now" at the Fed and it's "premature" to speculate about them, New York Fed President John Williams said.

Meanwhile, markets this week are awaiting the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) latest policy meeting. The focus will remain on the central bank's forecast for interest rates in 2024.

Separately, Indian states aim to raise nearly 196 billion rupees ($2.36 billion) via bonds on Tuesday. Traders will closely monitor this auction for further cues on demand from investors.

($1 = 83.0200 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

