INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields steady as key US Fed policy decision awaited

MUMBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended little changed on Monday as market participants awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting for further cues.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.0719%, after closing the previous session at 7.0784%.

"Market has priced in one hike from the Fed this week but all eyes are now on Chair Jerome Powell's commentary around inflation and further hikes," said Shrisha Acharya, a fixed income trader at DCB Bank.

The U.S. central bank has raised its rates by 500 bps since March 2022 taking the Fed funds to 5%-5.25%. The odds of a 25 bps hike are now around 96% but that of another increase after that has come down. FEDWATCH

"Hawkish commentary from the Fed will push the benchmark yield towards 7.10%-level, but if there's any comfort on a rate hike pause then we may see it falling towards 7%,"a trader with a state-run bank said.

Post the Fed, investors will look out for the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy in August for commentary on inflation.

DCB Bank's Acharya expects the benchmark yield to remain in the 7.05-7.10% band until RBI policy.

The recent rise in inflation has prompted Indian investors to push back rate cut expectations by at least a quarter to the middle of 2024, with a sustained rise in prices likely triggering further repricing, according to traders.

The RBI paused rate hikes in the last two meetings, indicating it would wait for inflation to align with its medium-term target of 4% before cutting.

Market participants will also await the auction of state debt securities on Tuesday. Indian states aim to raise 190 billion rupees ($2.32 billion) through the sale of bonds.

($1 = 81.8207 Indian rupees)

