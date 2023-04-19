INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields steady as investors eye fresh triggers

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended little changed on Wednesday, as traders avoided placing large bets amid lack of fresh triggers.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.2251%, after closing at 7.2207% on Tuesday.

"There is no major view in the current market, hence yields are very rangebound and are expected to remain around these levels in the near term," said Debendra Kumar Dash, senior vice president, treasury, at AU Small Finance Bank.

"It is difficult for yields to fall in any meaningful manner, as rate cuts in India are still some time way. The benchmark bond yield will hover around 7.25% with a scope for 5 basis points movement on either side in near-to-medium term," he added.

Market participants also await minutes from the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) latest policy meeting, in which it maintained a status quo on the repo rate at 6.50%, due on Thursday.

While Governor Shaktikanta Das had said the rate pause was "for this meeting only", with India's retail inflation dipping to its lowest in over a year in March, most market participants believe the RBI will maintain a prolonged pause.

The overall trading volume has also remained lower, with major players such as state-run banks and mutual funds slowing down their buying, traders said.

Indian state-run banks are likely to wait for government bond prices to drop further before rebuilding fresh positions after having heavily sold bonds over the last month as a likely policy pivot and fall in U.S. yields helped a rally in prices.

Traders also await debt supply on Friday, when the government is scheduled to raise 330 billion rupees ($4.01 billion) through the sale of bonds.

($1 = 82.2060 Indian rupees)

