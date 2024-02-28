INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields steady amid lack of fresh triggers

By Dharamraj Dhutia
MUMBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended little changed on Wednesday as traders continue to await fresh triggers, including the latest print on India's economic growth.
The benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC closed at 7.0663%, following its previous close of 7.0707%.
India's economic growth likely moderated to 6.6% year-on-year in the October-December quarter as government spending slowed and growth in the agriculture sector remained muted, a Reuters poll showed.
The data is due after market hours on Thursday.
Earlier this month, the RBI maintained status quo on rates for a sixth straight meeting and reiterated its commitment to meet the 4% inflation target.
Fairly robust growth, coupled with a moderation in inflation, likely means that the RBI will continue to watch from the sidelines, Barclays said in a note.
Meanwhile, the central bank sold Treasury Bills earlier in the day, and even though cutoff yields eased, the 182-day and 364-day yields continue to trade above the benchmark bond yield.
"Since the liquidity mismatches are a temporary situation, because of a buildup in government cash balances, and once this normalizes, probably in the next quarter, we could see some normalization in T-Bill yields," said Anurag Mittal, head of fixed income at UTI Asset Management.
Earlier this week, a government official said that New Delhi is carrying modest cash balances and would review its borrowing requirements via T-bills soon to see if there is any possibility of a reduction.
U.S. yields remained elevated on Tuesday, with the 10-year yield US10YT=RR around 4.30%, as hopes of early U.S. rate cuts continue to fade.
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Sonia Cheema)
