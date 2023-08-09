INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields slightly up before RBI decision, hawkish commentary feared

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended marginally higher on Wednesday, a day before the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision, amid worries of a hawkish outlook from the governor.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.1745%, after closing at 7.1643% in the previous session.

Even though the market does not anticipate a rate action from the central bank, it is expected that the RBI could adopt a more hawkish tone, owing to a recent rise in food prices and still-high inflation.

The central bank may look to tighten domestic rupee liquidity to quell inflationary pressures but will refrain from permanent cash withdrawal, several traders and analysts said ahead of the monetary policy meeting.

Reducing surplus liquidity, which could fuel inflation, could be one way of signalling a tougher stance.

"The swap market is already pricing in some hawkish moves by the central bank, which would be more than the commentary," said Ashutosh Tikekar, head of global markets - India at BNP Paribas, who expects a liquidity surprise from the RBI.

If the RBI actually takes steps to curtail liquidity, the benchmark bond yield could break the current trading zone and may even touch 7.35%-7.40% levels if U.S. yields rise further, he said.

Inflation in Asia's third-largest economy snapped a four-month downward trend in June, climbing to 4.81%. Retail inflation likely accelerated to 6.40% in July on surging food prices as per a Reuters poll, breaching the upper end of the RBI's 2%-6% tolerance band.

Meanwhile, traders also await a fresh supply of debt. New Delhi aims to raise 330 billion rupees ($3.98 billion) through a sale of bonds on Friday, which includes 140 billion rupees of a new 10-year paper, that will soon replace the existing benchmark.

The 10-year paper will be well-bid but is unlikely to see a massive premium over the existing benchmark bond, traders said.

($1 = 82.8300 Indian rupees)

