INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields seen tad higher, tracking US peers; Fed policy key

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to be marginally higher in the early session on Wednesday, tracking their U.S. peers ahead of the key Federal Reserve policy decision due later in the day.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is likely to be in the 7.08%-7.12% range after ending the previous session at 7.1030%, a trader with a state-run bank said.

"The U.S. yields have been rising on the possibility of hawkish comments from the Fed. Local bonds will track U.S. yields but will see strong support at 7.12%-level," the trader said.

The U.S. Treasury yields advanced on Tuesday as a stable economy and generally positive data overall have reduced the chances of a recession and raised the possibility of two more interest rate hikes this year.

The U.S. rate futures market expects the rate hike on Wednesday - the odds of a 25 basis points (bps) hike are over 97% - to likely be the last for this year, with the Fed holding until May 2024. FEDWATCH

However, the chances of another rate hike in November have grown to about 33%, from about 26% a week ago, according to the CME's FedWatch.

Back home, the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting in August will be the next key event.

"We expect the official stance to be vigilant on inflation but view the recent spike as seasonal and temporary, thereby not warranting a policy response," DBS Bank said in a note.

"We delay the start of the rate-cutting cycle by a quarter. Come 2024, we expect 100 bps of cuts from April, front-running the US Fed's easing by a quarter."

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LOc1 was down 0.4% at $83.28 per barrel, after rising 1.1% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.8983%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.8869%

** RBI to auction Treasury bills worth 240 billion rupees ($2.93 billion)

($1 = 81.8920 Indian rupees)

