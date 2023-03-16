INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields seen tad higher tracking U.S. peers

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, March 17 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to rise marginally in the early session on Friday, mirroring U.S. yields, while the major focus will be on the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC is expected to stay in the 7.33%-7.38% band after closing lower at 7.3526% on Thursday, a trader with a private bank said.

"There should be some upward move, but yields should be in a narrow range for the day," the trader added.

U.S. yields rose in choppy trading on Thursday, as banking worries eased on news of financial support for embattled lenders Credit Suisse and First Republic Bank.

Credit Suisse became the first major global bank to be thrown an emergency lifeline since the 2008 financial crisis as fears of contagion swept the banking sector. Major U.S. banks led by JP Morgan Chase and Bank of America Corp are said to be looking to deposit nearly $30 billion in First Republic, Reuters reported, citing sources.

The move comes ahead of the Fed's policy decision, due on Wednesday. Fed funds futures are now pricing in an 81% chance for a 25 basis-point hike in March and 19% for rates being left unchanged. FEDWATCH

Back home, traders continue to await the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting as well as the supply calendar for April-September. India aims to raise 15.43 trillion rupees ($186.83 billion) via bonds in the next year, while the RBI may hike the repo rate by 25 bps in April.

The government bond yield curve is likely to steepen in the new fiscal year starting April, with longer-end yields rising due to heavy supply and the shorter-end falling amid the global repricing of rate hike bets, analysts said.

Days after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, most global central banks, including India, may limit their monetary policy tightening, which bodes well for the shorter-end.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 contract was up 0.4% at $75 per barrel after rising 1.4% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 3.5714% and the two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.1990%

($1 = 82.5870 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Eileen Soreng)

